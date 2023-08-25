Toddler found unharmed after police discovered 2 bodies inside Tigerland apartment

BATON ROUGE - Police confirmed that a one-year-old child was found alone in a Baton Rouge apartment with two dead adults.

Police received the call about 7:15 p.m. and sent officers to the 4700 block of Tigerland Ave.

According to witnesses, neighbors saw the child pulling at a curtain, which prompted them to knock on the door and call into the apartment. After they got no response, they kicked in the door, found the dead adults and rescued the child.

The child was unharmed.

The coroner's office said Friday morning the adults, later identified as Amy Schexnayder and Herbert Etienne, died of apparent overdoses. No foul play was suspected.