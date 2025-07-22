Toddler finds gun, injures self; mother arrested

ST. MARTINVILLE - Deputies have arrested a woman after a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself earlier this week.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to an area hospital Monday night in reference to a report of a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

At the scene, the mother of the child gave misleading information about how the shooting happened. During the investigation, deputies learned the child gained access to an unsecured firearm at a home on Promise Land Drive in St. Martinsville.

According to deputies, the gun went off and hit the boy in the arm. While searching the home, investigators found illegal narcotics.

Along with a drug charge, 22-year-old Chelsey Wiltz was arrested for obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons.

Authorities say the child was treated at the hospital and released the following day.