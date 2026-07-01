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Toddler dies after falling in pond near Bluebonnet Boulevard apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A 2-year-old child died after falling into a pond near an apartment complex along Bluebonnet Boulevard on Tuesday night.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to The Waters at Bluebonnet apartment complex for a possible drowning shortly after 8:15 p.m.
EBRSO said the child, later identified as Amar Guidry, slipped out of the door and fell into a nearby pond. The child was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
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No additional information has been released.
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