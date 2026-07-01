LSU New Orleans marks first official day back in LSU System after 15 years

NEW ORLEANS — LSU New Orleans officially marked its first day back as part of the Louisiana State University System with an on-campus ceremony on Wednesday.

More than 600 students, faculty, staff, alumni, elected officials and community partners attended the event.

The ceremony featured remarks from LSU President Wade Rousse, LSU Board of Supervisors Chairman Chester "Lee" Mallett, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno and Interim Chancellor and Chief Administrative Officer Jeanette Weiland. It ended with the unveiling of new LSU New Orleans campus signage.

"LSU New Orleans can play a significant role in producing the workforce our state needs to advance economically and expand the frontier of knowledge as a research institution if it remains focused on its mission and goals," Rousse said.

The university was originally established in 1958 as Louisiana State University in New Orleans. It returns to the LSU System after 15 years in the University of Louisiana System.

"A sign does not make a university. A logo does not make a university. People make a university," Weiland said. "Today we unveil a new sign, but what we are really unveiling is possibility — possibility for greater enrollment, stronger academic programs, expanded research, deeper community partnerships and countless students whose lives will be transformed through LSU New Orleans."

The transition back to the LSU System follows a period of serious financial struggles at the university, including a $30 million budget shortfall that led to layoffs and funding freezes.

The Louisiana Board of Regents had recommended the switch, citing the university's failure to restore itself to its pre-Katrina ability to serve students.

As part of the transition, the university announced changes to a number of academic programs to better align degree offerings with student demand and workforce needs. Officials said the changes would affect less than 2 percent of the student population.

Officials confirmed all faculty would be retained through the transition.