Juvenile in critical condition after possible drowning reported at Bluebonnet Boulevard apartments

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a possible drowning at a Bluebonnet Boulevard apartment complex, officials told WBRZ.

Officials received the call around 7:30 p.m. at the Waters at Bluebonnet apartment complex. Officials did not have any additional information regarding the victim.

No other information was immediately available.