French Quarter Museum Association to host free Museum Night

NEW ORLEANS - The French Quarter Museum Association is hosting French Quarter Museum Night on Thursday.

The event will be free to attend and allows participants to walk and explore different experiences around the Quarter. Participating museums offer extended gallery hours and an array of activities from live music to tours.

The museums will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. The night will end with a closing reception held at the Historic New Orleans Collection from 7- 8 p.m., followed by an after-party at Le Spectacle at Preservation Hall from 8 - 10 p.m. The after-party will be free to attend with a cash bar.

The participating museums are the 1850 House, Cabildo, Hermann-Grima House, Historic BK House and Gardens, Historic New Orleans Collection, LGBTQ+ Archives Project of Louisiana, New Orleans Pharmacy Museum, New Orleans Foundation for Francophone Cultures, Old Ursuline Convent Museum, Presbytere and Preservation Hall Foundation.