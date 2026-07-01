90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked on Mississippi River Bridge due to a crash

2 hours 45 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2026 Jul 1, 2026 July 01, 2026 1:05 PM July 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The right lane of I-10 eastbound on the Mississippi River Bridge is blocked due to a crash.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days