Tip-off times for Louisiana colleges in NCAA women's basketball tournament

2 hours 51 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, March 13 2023 Mar 13, 2023 March 13, 2023 11:38 AM March 13, 2023 in Top Story
Source: ESPN, The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

Tip-off times for NCAA women's tournament were released Monday morning on ESPN's website

LSU will open the tournament against Hawaii at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the PMAC on LSU campus. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Southern's NCAA First Four game against Sacred Heart will tip off at 8 p.m. CDT Wednesday in Stanford, California. The winner gets to host Stanford, the top-seeded team in the Seattle 4 regional, at 6:30 p.m. CDT Friday on ESPN2. 

SLU will make its first NCAA tournament appearance in Iowa at 3 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

Second-round game times have not been announced. 

