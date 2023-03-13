63°
Tip-off times for Louisiana colleges in NCAA women's basketball tournament
Tip-off times for NCAA women's tournament were released Monday morning on ESPN's website.
LSU will open the tournament against Hawaii at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the PMAC on LSU campus. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Southern's NCAA First Four game against Sacred Heart will tip off at 8 p.m. CDT Wednesday in Stanford, California. The winner gets to host Stanford, the top-seeded team in the Seattle 4 regional, at 6:30 p.m. CDT Friday on ESPN2.
SLU will make its first NCAA tournament appearance in Iowa at 3 p.m. Friday on ESPN.
Second-round game times have not been announced.
