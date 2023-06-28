80°
Tillotson Road in Ascension Parish to close for repairs

5 years 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, July 18 2017 Jul 18, 2017 July 18, 2017 2:27 PM July 18, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

PRAIRIEVILLE - A Prairieville roadway will be closed for repairs starting Thursday.

According to the Ascension Parish Department of Public Works announced that Tillotson Road will be closed from West Lane to Parker Road, for five days. The roadway will be closed for repairs as part of the 2017 Asphalt Reconstruction & Overlay Improvements Project.

The closure will be in effect from Thursday, July 20, through Monday, July 24.

