Tillotson Road in Ascension Parish to close for repairs

Photo: Google Maps

PRAIRIEVILLE - A Prairieville roadway will be closed for repairs starting Thursday.

According to the Ascension Parish Department of Public Works announced that Tillotson Road will be closed from West Lane to Parker Road, for five days. The roadway will be closed for repairs as part of the 2017 Asphalt Reconstruction & Overlay Improvements Project.

The closure will be in effect from Thursday, July 20, through Monday, July 24.