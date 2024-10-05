TikTok star 'Mr. Prada' arrested in murder of Baton Rouge therapist

BATON ROUGE — Sheriff’s deputies accused a TikTok star of murdering a Baton Rouge therapist, saying surveillance video and DNA linked the counselor to the influencer’s blood-spattered apartment.

William Nicholas “Nick” Abraham, 69, was seen on video arriving at 20-year-old Terryon Thomas’ apartment about 11 a.m. Saturday.

"(Abraham) was by himself, it appears he was maybe going to look for the apartment. He was not seen alive again," East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said. "That evening, witnesses believe they saw the suspect dragging what we now realize was probably (Abraham's) body."

Witnesses told deputies Thomas appeared to be struggling while dragging the blue tarp down the stairs of his apartment complex before loading it into Abraham's car. The next morning, Abraham was found dead along U.S. 51 near Fluker in Tangipahoa Parish, wrapped in a blue tarp and wearing the same clothes he had on the day before.

After the body had been found, Abraham's Lincoln M.K.Z. was identified by a license plate reader in Denham Springs. The TikTok personality, known as Mr. Prada, was named as a person of interest after he was seen driving the car registered in Abraham's name.

A Baton Rouge Police officer spotted the stolen vehicle Monday. BRPD said the officer chased the vehicle, which crashed in a parking lot along Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The driver, later identified as Thomas, ran away. Hicks told WBRZ that Thomas called a family member to take him home.

"Not knowing what was going on, that family member picked him up and brought him back to his apartment," Hicks said.

Deputies got a call from the same family member after they saw photos of Thomas that were released by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on the news.

Hicks said Thomas bought a bus ticket to Dallas, where he was arrested by federal marshals Tuesday.

Detectives obtained a warrant Wednesday to search Thomas' Baton Rouge residence on Mancuso Lane. Inside, they found evidence that implied a "violent physical altercation," including a large amount of blood.

"Deputies executed a search warrant at Terryon Thomas' place of residence. That's where deputies found what they believe were signs of struggle and a possible homicide," Hicks said.

Deputies handed over the evidence to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, which gave positive matches of Abraham's DNA in Thomas' apartment.

The relationship between the two men is still under investigation. Deputies say Thomas was not one of Abraham's patients. Hicks said deputies are doing a forensic investigation of electronic devices, which may take some time but will provide more insight to how Thomas and Abraham met.

"We have no evidence to suggest that the suspect was a client of the victim. Right now, we have a lot of search warrants. We have to look at a lot of digital evidence and that is what takes time. We think that might yield some answers to those questions of how these two knew each other," Hicks said.

The arrest affidavit says Abraham’s body was found wrapped in a gray comforter, sealed with dark duct tape. His head had been wrapped in a dark towel, and it appeared the victim had suffered blunt force trauma to his head. At the bloody apartment, detectives said they found several weapons and sharp objects.

Detectives said Thomas attempted to clean up after the killing but they still found significant amounts of blood.

Thomas faces charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. He waived his right to an extradition hearing and will be returned to Baton Rouge.

A neighbor of Thomas said Thursday that she knew him as quiet and friendly. She said she and her family were shocked by his arrest.