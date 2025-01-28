TikTok's 'Mr. Prada' arraigned on murder charge; he's accused in death of Baton Rouge therapist

BATON ROUGE — A TikTok creator known as Mr. Prada was arraigned on a murder charge and other accusations Tuesday; prosecutors allege he killed Baton Rouge therapist Nicholas Abraham and dumped his body on the side of a Tangipahoa Parish highway last September.

Terryon Thomas, 20, was indicted this month on first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, aggravated criminal damage to property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He pleaded not guilty.

Abraham, 69, was found dead and wrapped in a tarp along U.S. 51 last Sept. 29. Thomas became a suspect after he was seen driving Abraham's car. Prosecutors say he led police on a chase before crashing the car and running away.

Abraham's DNA was also found inside Thomas' blood-spattered apartment, prosecutors have said.

According to investigators, witnesses saw Thomas struggling to drag a blue tarp down the stairs of his apartment complex before loading it into Abraham's car.

Thomas initially had two separate indictments against him — one for the homicide and the other for the remaining charges. Ultimately, all the counts were combined in one document, said his lawyer, Stephen Sterling.

Thomas' next court date is March 19.