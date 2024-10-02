TikTok creator identified as person of interest in death of Baton Rouge therapist arrested

DALLAS, Tex.— The popular TikTok creator Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies identified as a person of interest in the death of a Baton Rouge therapist on Sunday has been arrested in Dallas Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ 20-year-old Terryon Thomas, known as "Mr. Prada," was arrested by Dallas Police Tuesday night.

He was identified as a person of interest in the death of 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham.