TikTok creator identified as person of interest in death of Baton Rouge therapist arrested

1 hour 2 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 October 02, 2024 8:21 AM October 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DALLAS, Tex.— The popular TikTok creator Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies identified as a person of interest in the death of a Baton Rouge therapist on Sunday has been arrested in Dallas Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ 20-year-old Terryon Thomas, known as "Mr. Prada," was arrested by Dallas Police Tuesday night.

He was identified as a person of interest in the death of 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham. 

