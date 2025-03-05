64°
Tigers face off against the North Dakota State Bison again on Wednesday night

Wednesday, March 05 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE- No. 1 LSU baseball will host North Dakota State again on Wednesday night after the Tigers rallied from a 7-1 deficit on Tuesday to beat the Bison and improve their record to 12-1 this season. 

Steven Milam hit his second double of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning to drive home Jared Jones and Daniel Dickinson, giving the Tigers an 11-9 advantage.

Right-hander Casan Evans pitched around a lead-off hit batter in the top of the ninth to earn his third save of the season. He allowed no hits in a scoreless frame with no walks and two strikeouts.

The teams will face off again at 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday in Alex Box Stadium. The game will air on SEC Network+ and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio. Network. 

