Tigers basketball star Alexis Morris earns degree from LSU

Photo: LSU

BATON ROUGE - You can add a college degree to Alexis Morris' already extensive list of accomplishments for 2023.

The national champ and fan-favorite player for the LSU women's basketball team graduated Friday with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Morris started for two seasons at LSU as she helped launch the Tigers into national recognition alongside Coach Kim Mulkey. Morris transferred to LSU from Texas A&M in 2021, and she also played under Coach Mulkey during her time at Baylor.

She went on to be drafted No. 22 overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2023 WNBA Draft.