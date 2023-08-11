102°
Tigers basketball star Alexis Morris earns degree from LSU
BATON ROUGE - You can add a college degree to Alexis Morris' already extensive list of accomplishments for 2023.
The national champ and fan-favorite player for the LSU women's basketball team graduated Friday with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.
Morris started for two seasons at LSU as she helped launch the Tigers into national recognition alongside Coach Kim Mulkey. Morris transferred to LSU from Texas A&M in 2021, and she also played under Coach Mulkey during her time at Baylor.
She went on to be drafted No. 22 overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2023 WNBA Draft.
