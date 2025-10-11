Tigers back in action with a home clash vs. South Carolina on Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - The No. 11 LSU Tigers play host to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night in Death Valley.

The Tigers are 4-1 this season and 1-1 in SEC play after falling on the road to the Ole Miss Rebels in their most recent matchup.

LSU had last Saturday off, trying to regroup after a 24-19 loss to the Rebels, where the offense again struggled to find its rhythm despite a strong defensive performance.

South Carolina sits at 3-2 overall and 1-1 in SEC play, rebounding from a loss to Missouri with a win over Kentucky before last week’s bye

The Gamecocks are led by quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who has passed for 886 yards and four touchdowns this season. Sellers is also a threat with his legs, as LSU head coach Brian Kelly made it a point this week that the Tigers must have a plan in place to limit Sellers on the ground.

LSU leads the all-time series against South Carolina 20-2-1. Last year, the Tigers rallied from a 17-0 deficit to win 36-33.

The Tigers and Gamecocks will kick off at 6:45 p.m. in Death Valley on Saturday night. The game will air on the SEC Network.