Tigerland, other college bars prepare safety measures ahead of busy first weekend of school year

BATON ROUGE - For college students, this is the first Friday night of the school year. For Crescent Crown Distributors, this is the start of a very busy delivery season.

"With this truck alone, we've pushed out over 5,000 cases (of alcohol)," Crescent Crown Distributing driver Enrique Perez said.

With 12 to 24 beers in a case, Perez's truck has dropped off between 60,000 to 120,000 beers. He said with large amounts of alcohol comes the potential for large crowds.

Bars in the area agree. Fred's Bar and Grill told WBRZ that they're expecting between 500 to 1,000 people to pass through on the first Friday night of the school year, especially ahead of LSU's season opener against the University of Southern California in Las Vegas. If the game was at home, Fred's ownership said the attendance numbers could be even higher.

"Considering there's 30,000 students, I think we'll see about 10 percent in Tigerland this weekend, another 10 to 20 percent might be in Vegas," Fred's general manager Jason Nay said.

Regardless of numbers, Nay said safety measures are the same. He added that bars in the area pooled funding to hire six off-duty police officers to watch the median, make sure people don't drive drunk, and handle disputes.

Baton Rouge Police said they are bumping up patrols this weekend and for all future home games.

"We're going to out there, have officers are searching for the streets, looking out for impaired drivers in an attempt to make sure the city streets are safe," BRPD public information officer Lt. L'Jean McKneely said.

Some students say they feel safe going to the bars off campus.

"I mean it's not too far from campus, so I felt really safe when I went. Nothing crazy happened," LSU student Matthew Norwood said.

But other students say there is room to improve.

"It is kind of a journey to walk back, approximately 30 minutes, and so I feel like LSU or the City could do more about offering transportation back," student Tan Waradkar said.