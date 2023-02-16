Tigerland bar at center of Madison Brooks case expected to stay closed for months after ATC hearing delayed

BATON ROUGE - The bar where 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks was reportedly drinking before she was fatally struck by a car is now expected to stay closed for months after a hearing over the bar's suspended liquor license was delayed.

According to the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, the hearing is now scheduled for April 27. The bar's representatives were scheduled to appear for the hearing Thursday but reportedly requested a new date, according to The Advocate.

The delay means Reggie's will not be able to serve alcohol until at least that date, when the bar is slated to plead its case with regulators.

The business has been under fire after reports suggested Brooks, as well as the four suspects who are facing charges for a rape that allegedly happened before her death, were seen drinking there. Four of the people involved in the case, including Brooks herself, were under the legal drinking age.

Brooks' blood-alcohol level was said to be dangerously high — .319 percent — around the time of the crash, according to arrest documents.