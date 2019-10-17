Tiger Stadium sold record amount of beer for LSU-Florida

BATON ROUGE - LSU played an exciting game on the field against Florida Saturday, but things were just as wild in the stands.

According to numbers released by LSU Athletics, Tiger Stadium concession stands sold more than 54,000 alcoholic beverages throughout the game.

It's a new record in the stadium's young history of selling alcohol to fans, roughly doubling the 27,235 beers that were sold in LSU's long-awaited first game with stadium-wide booze sales back in August.

#LSU had a record day in concessions at Tiger Stadium Saturday night with $1.175 million in gross sales in general seating areas only. Sales included:



?? 54,794 beer/wine

?? 52,840 water/soda

?? 11,723 hot dogs

?? 6,107 popcorns

?? 5,997 burgers — Robert J. Munson (@RobertJMunson) October 17, 2019

A full breakdown of Tiger Stadium's concession sales can be found below.

54,794 - beer/wine

52,840 - water/soda

11,723 - hot dogs

8,592 - nachos

6,107 - popcorns

5,997 - burgers

The numbers do not include sales in club areas and suites, as those are provided by separate vendors.