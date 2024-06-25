Tiger Stadium ranked low in EA's Toughest Places to Play

BATON ROUGE - A mid-summer ranking of the toughest college football places to play is ruffling feathers all across the South, but maybe nowhere are they as disgruntled as in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

EA Sports released their list of the toughest places to play as a preview to their upcoming video game EA SPORTS College Football 25 that releases in the middle of July.

LSU's Tiger Stadium was ranked as the third toughest place to play, which is respectable and would be noteworthy in most any ranking.

However it's the two teams that proceed LSU in the ranking that have fans crying foul as both Texas A&M's Kyle Field and Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium were placed in front of the LSU venue.

The video game creators said that they came to their rankings of the "Top 25 Toughest Places to Play" by factoring in historical stats such as home winning %, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige, and more.

EA Sports will continue to release more rankings in the coming days, including the Top Offenses and Defenses, and their final Team Power Rankings before the worldwide launch of the game on July 19.