Tiger Stadium ranked low in EA's Toughest Places to Play

3 hours 25 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, June 25 2024 Jun 25, 2024 June 25, 2024 5:12 PM June 25, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - A mid-summer ranking of the toughest college football places to play is ruffling feathers all across the South, but maybe nowhere are they as disgruntled as in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

EA Sports released their list of the toughest places to play as a preview to their upcoming video game EA SPORTS College Football 25 that releases in the middle of July.

LSU's Tiger Stadium was ranked as the third toughest place to play, which is respectable and would be noteworthy in most any ranking.

However it's the two teams that proceed LSU in the ranking that have fans crying foul as both Texas A&M's Kyle Field and Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium were placed in front of the LSU venue.

The video game creators said that they came to their rankings of the "Top 25 Toughest Places to Play" by factoring in historical stats such as home winning %, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige, and more.

EA Sports will continue to release more rankings in the coming days, including the Top Offenses and Defenses, and their final Team Power Rankings before the worldwide launch of the game on July 19.

  1. Kyle Field - Texas A&M
  2. Bryant-Denny Stadium - Alabama
  3. Tiger Stadium - LSU
  4. Ohio Stadium - Ohio State
  5. Sanford Stadium - Georgia
  6. Beaver Stadium - Penn State
  7. Camp Randall Stadium - Wisconsin
  8. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Oklahoma
  9. Doak S. Campbell Stadium - Florida State
  10. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Florida
  11. Autzen Stadium - Oregon
  12. Memorial Stadium - Clemson
  13. Neyland Stadium - Tennessee
  14. Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn
  15. Williams-Brice Stadium - South Carolina
  16. Michigan Stadium - Michigan
  17. Lane Stadium - Virginia Tech
  18. Rice-Eccles Stadium - Utah
  19. Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium - Texas
  20. Kinnick Stadium - Iowa
  21. Notre Dame Stadium - Notre Dame
  22. Spartan Stadium - Michigan State
  23. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Arkansas
  24. Albertsons Stadium - Boise State
  25. Davis Wade Stadium - Mississippi State

