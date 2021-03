Tiger Stadium hosting COVID-19 community vaccine event on Sunday

BATON ROUGE - If you or someone you know is interested in getting vaccinated for the coronavirus, Tiger Stadium will host a COVID-19 community vaccine event on Sunday, March 14.

One dose vaccines will be offered at the stadium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Appointments are required to receive the shot. Click here to register.