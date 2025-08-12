Tiger Bend Road bridge closes suddenly; residents now have to take two-mile detour

ST. GEORGE - A popular bridge in St. George has closed unexpectedly, leaving residents confused.

They say they did not receive any notice about this closure.

Residents now have to take a two-mile detour instead of using the bridge on Tiger Bend Road. This route takes them up Creek Hollow Road, around to Feather Nest Lane.

Travis Procell has lived in the neighborhood since 2016 and said he isn't surprised.

“Well, I think it’s typical of Baton Rouge actually. We don’t have many alternatives, and so when something doesn’t go well or something closes, you’re really SOL,” Procell said. "It was a complete shock to most of us around here.”