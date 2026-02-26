73°
Tickfaw man booked on 67 counts of possession of child pornography

1 hour 2 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, February 26 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW — A Tickfaw man was booked on nearly 70 counts of possession of child pornography, Attorney General Liz Murrill's office said Thursday.

The AG's office said it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding 35-year-old Douglas Ray Miller. 

After a multi-agency investigation involving the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Miller was arrested at his home in Tickfaw. 

Miller was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. 

