Tickets on sale for Spring Angola Prison Rodeo
BATON ROUGE - Tickets for the Spring Angola Prison Rodeo in April are on sale now.
Save your spot for one of Louisiana's biggest events happening on April 22 and 23. The rodeo will include classic events such as bull-riding and wild cow milking, as well as the ever-popular hobby and craft shop where inmates can showcase and sell their handmade goods.
The festivities will also include live music and attractions catered to kids such as pony rides and an antique carousel.
Tickets for the rodeo portion of the show are $20 per person and are on sale now at their website here. Hobby craft tickets are not being sold at this time.
