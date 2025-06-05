Latest Weather Blog
Thursday's Health Report: LDH aims to reduce opioid deaths in pregnant women and young moms
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced a new campaign aiming to lower fatality rates for pregnant women and young moms.
Project M.O.M., which stands for Maternal Overdose Mortality, brings awareness to accidental opioid overdose, which is the leading cause of death in pregnant women in Louisiana and has been since 2018.
Part of the project's goal is to reduce accidental opioid overdose deaths of pregnant women by 80% within the next three years by increasing education, substance use screening and accessibility to life-saving medications such as Naloxone.
You can find out more about Project M.O.M. at its website here.
Trending News
Also in Thursday's health report: Pennington's Greaux Healthy campaign, colorectal cancer awareness, THC edibles and smoking, wiping out diseases and how women with a coffee habit may live longer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Traffic signal coming to notoriously accident-prone intersection
-
St. George leaves parish offices out of budget, citing other cities' practices
-
Thursday's Health Report: LDH aims to reduce opioid deaths in pregnant women...
-
'Dog was hit, kid is next:' Homeowners tired of their neighborhood being...
-
Port Vincent home a total loss after Thursday fire; no injuries reported
Sports Video
-
A local Team USA weightlifter has become a rising star on the...
-
High school football teams take on 7 on 7 summer league
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...
-
LSU baseball announces times for Super Regional matchups against West Virginia