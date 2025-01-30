Thursday's Health Report: Cervical Cancer Awareness Month is almost over, still time for prevention

BATON ROUGE - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and though the month is almost over, it's never too late to get tested or seek treatment.

The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center says cervical cancer is the fourth-most common cancer in women.

Prevention and early detection are the keys to reducing the impact of the disease.

"Cervical cancer is preventable," Dr. Constance Blunt with MBPCC said. "In the state of Louisiana, we rank fifth in national death rates from cervical cancer, and I don't think any woman should have advanced disease or die from a preventable cancer."

To help prevent cervical cancer, Dr. Blunt recommends the HPV vaccine, which is most effective when administered during childhood. Regular pap smears and screenings are also critical in detecting abnormal cells early before they develop into cancer.

Raising awareness and encouraging preventive measures can help reduce the number of cervical cancer cases and ultimately save lives. Women are encouraged to speak with their healthcare providers about their risk factors and the best strategies for prevention.