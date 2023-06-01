Thursday PM Forecast: Tropical Depression in Gulf, local area stays mainly dry

On the first day of hurricane season, an overachieving disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is showing signs of organization. It will have minimal affect on the local weather.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Another night of mostly clear skies is expected as lows just barely dip into the upper 60s—some coastal locations could stay in the low 70s. The workweek will end with mostly sunny skies and any rain is unlikely on Friday. Look for highs in the low 90s.

Up Next: Into the first weekend of June, expect seasonably muggy conditions with temperatures remaining steady. A little increase of moisture in the atmosphere may be just enough to support spotty showers and thunderstorms with daytime warming. Certainly, there is no danger of either afternoon turning into a wash. Rain chances may move into the isolated category with 20 to 40 percent coverage possible next week, but any forecast changes will be very subtle.

The Tropics: On the first official day of Hurricane Season 2023, Tropical Depression Two has formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This system does not pose a threat to the Baton Rouge Area. The National Hurricane Center will be posting the first advisories of the year on Tropical Depression Two. Earlier in May, NHC determined that a subtropical system formed over the North Atlantic in January, technically making that Tropical Depression One. CLICK HERE for the full story and storm forecast.

--Josh

