Thursday PM Forecast: tracking the next front scheduled for Saturday

No relief from the heat, even through the shower machine has settled down for a few days. A front will return those rain chance over the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies and calm conditions are expected overnight as low temperatures try to dip just below 70 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures breaking just above 90 degrees. Humidity will be noticeable.

Up Next: Another weak front will clip the area on Saturday. This could spark a spotty, afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but outside activities are in no danger of being washed. On the other side of that front, a bit more noticeable change is expected for Sunday and Monday. Humidity will go down a notch, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. A few weak storm systems moving through the atmosphere may help to pop off spotty showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and then again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

