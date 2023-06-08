Thursday PM Forecast: smoke n' hot

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will remain spotty in nature through Friday. This will lead to warmer temperatures in most locations and reduced air quality.

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* is in effect for the Baton Rouge Metro Area through the end of the week. Light northwesterly winds will limit air dispersion and carry regional pollutants, including wildfire smoke, across Louisiana. In addition, partly sunny skies and highs in the low- to mid-90s will enhance ozone formation. Therefore, despite isolated thunderstorms reducing ozone at times, AQI levels are expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups all three days. Those with breathing sensitivities should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies are anticipated overnight. Low temperatures will stop in the low 70s with light, southwest winds. The final day of the week will feature abundant sunshine early with a few clouds puffing up during the afternoon. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, but the lowest areal rain coverage of the week is expected. With many staying dry, high temperatures will surge into the mid 90s.

Up Next: A weak upper level disturbance and front will interact with the area on Saturday to produce more clouds as well as scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late in the day. A transition is expected to occur thereafter with the atmosphere becoming warmer and more stable Sunday into early next week. By Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms will be tough to come by, and as a result of more sunshine, some place will find high temperatures in the mid 90s. Humidity will be on the rise as well with low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: The Atlantic Basin is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.