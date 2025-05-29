Thursday PM Forecast: round of thunderstorms and front to move through ahead of weekend

A frontal passage with one more shot at showers and thunderstorms is all that stands between the Capital Area and some comfort. Don’t expect any lower humidity to last, though, the calendar does flip to June next week!

-Friday: scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the middle of the day

-The Weekend: not as humid, much more sun

-Early Next Week: getting warmer and more sticky, hurricane season begins

Tonight & Tomorrow: Not much in the way of precipitation is expected tonight, simply a remnant evening shower is possible before it all diminishes. Skies will be partly cloudy early, with cloud cover increasing late. Lows will be in the low 70s. Highs will hit the upper 80s on Friday with some early day sunshine. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected ahead of a cold front set to push through. If you’re heading to the NCAA Division 1 Baseball Regional at LSU on Friday, a rain or lightning delay is possible in the afternoon, but should not be a canceling problem. Definitely pack a poncho or rain jacket, and keep an eye on weather alerts if you’re out at the ballpark.

Up Next: On Saturday, that cold front will finally push the moisture and stormy weather out of here. The weekend is shaping up to be dry and pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. This means Saturday’s games at the Regional should have perfect weather for baseball — warm, sunny, and comfortable! Mornings might even feel especially nice with lows dipping into the mid-60s for many of us – a welcome change from the muggy mornings we’ve been dealing with.

By Monday, humidity will gradually increase with just a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm during the peak afternoon heating hours. Temperatures will start to climb again, reaching near 90 by Monday and holding steady into the middle of the week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.