Thursday PM Forecast: pesky front returns humidity, maintains spotty thunderstorms

The weather over the next week will be marked by warm temperatures, gradually increasing humidity and therefore increasing coverage in showers and thunderstorms, particularly by Memorial Day.

-Friday into the Weekend: hot and humid, spotty showers and thunderstorms

-Memorial Day & Beyond: increasing rain coverage, slightly lower highs

Tonight & Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Some patchy fog could develop around dawn as low temperatures stop in the low 70s. Friday will be a bit warmer, with a high into the low 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially during the afternoon, as a weak front drifts north across the region.

Memorial Day Weekend: Saturday should remain mostly dry, and most neighborhoods will have lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s. The numbers will be a degree or two warmer on Sunday as moisture and humidity ramp up even more. This could also lead to a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms, especially late in the day.

With a continued ramp-up in moisture, or humidity, and a new cold front approaching from the northwest, coverage in showers and thunderstorms will tick up on Memorial Day. About 40% of the 13 Parish, 2 County Forecast Area is expected to receive rain, but that could increase as confidence increases closer to Monday. Right now, it does not look like a washout, but some outdoor plans could be interrupted, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees lower on account of the added cloud cover and spots of rain.

The unsettled pattern will linger into early next week. Both Tuesday and Wednesday could have spotty to isolated showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon hours. The added clouds and showers will keep highs in the 80s.

