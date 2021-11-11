Thursday PM Forecast: much cooler air arriving by the weekend

One front is through and another is on the way. Behind that second boundary, you will feel much colder temperatures.

Next 24 Hours: Skies will continue to clear from northwest to southeast overnight. As light, northeast winds send dew point temperatures down through the 50s into the 40s, air temperatures will respond by bottoming out in the upper 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine around on Friday. It will be seasonably mild with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s. A second cold front in as many days will push in during the evening hours. The front will be hard to notice, with little more than some passing clouds. As winds work around to the northwest, temperatures will fall from the low 60s during the evening to the mid 40s by Saturday morning.

?? Check it out! An arcus cloud was seen moving into the #BatonRouge area on Thursday morning. These often form along shallow streams of cold air--created by sea breezes and fronts. Both shelf clouds and roll clouds are types of arcus clouds. #LaWX



?? credit - Mark Holder pic.twitter.com/xYKPzAVTAE — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) November 12, 2021

Up Next: Much cooler air will be in place to start the weekend. Despite sunshine, high temperatures may struggle to get above 60 degrees in the afternoon. Fortunately, winds should not be too blustery. If you will be going to the LSU or Southern football games, be sure to take layers. Beneath clear skies, thermometers will fall out of the 50s and into the 40s by the conclusion. The coolest temperature so far this season is anticipated on Sunday morning when lows hit the upper 30s. Yet another weak cold front will result in highs remaining in the 60s through Monday. Moderating temperatures and dry conditions will continue until another front arrives around next Thursday. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: A large area of low pressure several hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland has been producing a broad area of showers, near-hurricane-force winds, and dangerous seas across portions of the north-central Atlantic. Though there is just a 10 percent chance of formation before it moves over cold water Friday, it will remain a potent storm over the open seas. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we finish out the 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: With one front through, the area will now have a brief holding pattern until a second front arrives on Friday. A large, upper level trough of low pressure is pushing into he Southeast U.S. and a trailing disturbance will dig that trough farther south on Friday. This will cause a reinforcing cold front to move through. Since the first front flushed moisture from the region, the second front will come by with minimal, if any, precipitation. Until that cooler air mass arrives, temperature will not stray from recent levels with Friday morning in the upper 40s followed by Friday afternoon in the 70s. Behind the front, northwesterly winds will usher in much colder air. After starting in the mid 40s, Saturday afternoon will struggle for the low 60s, despite sunshine. The coldest temperatures so far this season are anticipated on Saturday night with lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s. Though not an immediate concern, some typically cooler northern sections could tamper with freezing. Yet another weak front will cross Sunday night to keep cooler air around for another day or so. By Tuesday, the upper level trough will lift out to the northeast and a surface high pressure system will move into the Southeast U.S. Warming upper levels and surface wind shifting southeasterly will cause moderating temperatures for the middle of next week. The next cold front is pegged for the end of next week. At this time, the depth of the associated upper level trough does not look as deep as the current one and so the temperature swing should not be as substantial.

--Josh

