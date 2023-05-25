Thursday PM Forecast: Heat on repeat for the Memorial Day weekend

Hot and dry for Friday, but the humidity returns for Saturday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: The heat is on repeat to end the workweek. Daytime highs this afternoon topped out in the upper-80s across the area. Overnight we will see a break in the cloud cover and temperatures will fall into the mid-60s. Starting your Friday with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze out of the northeast. By the afternoon hours the 90s will be creeping into the forecast. Not everyone will see 90° heat but feels like temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s. We will stay nice and dry on Friday but showers move in over the weekend.

Up Next: More moisture moves back into the forecast on Saturday. You will start Saturday will mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. By the afternoon hours, daytime highs will still peak in the low-90s. Sneaky PM showers will begin to bubble up, but provide no real relief from the heat. We are not forecasting a total washout, and not everyone will catch a shower. However, the added moisture will have feels like temperatures climbing into the upper-90s over the weekend. With summertime-like heat back in the forecast be sure you are limiting your time outdoors. We will continue to stay nice and dry for Sunday and also for Memorial Day. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Southwestern Atlantic:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms off the coast of the

southeastern United States are associated with a front and trough

of low pressure. A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected

to form along the frontal boundary within the next day or so. The

system appears unlikely to become a subtropical or tropical cyclone

since it is forecast to remain frontal while moving generally

northward and inland over the Carolinas this weekend.



Regardless, the system is likely to produce gusty winds and

dangerous surf and rip current conditions along portions of the

southeastern United States late this week and into the weekend.

Heavy rainfall is expected in portions of the Carolinas with

hazardous marine conditions expected over the coastal and

offshore waters where gale warnings are in effect. For more

information, see products from your local National Weather

Service office and high seas forecasts issued by the National

Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent.