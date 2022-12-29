Thursday PM Forecast: Friday morning drive will be stormy

Friday storms will bring a soaking, clearing just in time for the new year.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: The humidity will keep filling in overnight. Temperatures will be near 60° as a line of showers and storms approaches. On and off heavy rain will be moving across south Louisiana from 4-9 am. After that, the heaviest rain will subside but on and off lighter shower activity will continue into the early afternoon. Skies will be overcast all day, but by evening commute time on Friday the rain will be largely cleared up. When all is said and done, we will end up with 1-2 inches of rain. Some isolated areas will see 3-4 inches. Temperatures between the showers will max out in the upper 60s.

Up Next: Friday night we will continue to clear with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s. Into Saturday morning there may be one or two left over showers with skies drying up. Saturday afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s. Any shower activity will be long gone before the evening hours on New Year’s Eve. Temperatures at midnight will be a bit chilly, in the mid-50s. Sunday, New Year’s Day will have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Monday will be a near repeat of Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, and skies will be partly cloudy. Another rainmaker will approach the area on Monday night. The next round of heavy rain will move through Tuesday with another 1-2+ inches of rain expected across south Louisiana before the end of the day on Wednesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

