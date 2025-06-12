Thursday PM Forecast: daily showers and thunderstorms continue into Father's Day Weekend

An active stretch of weather will continue across the region. The next several days will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms, but none will be all-day washouts. An upper-level disturbance moving slowly east from Texas is helping fuel scattered storm development, especially in the afternoons when the sun heats things up.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Following the typical summertime rhythm, showers and thunderstorms will gradually decrease in coverage through the evening hours. A muggy air mass will remain in place, though, with overnight lows in the mid-70s. On Friday, partly sunny skies will heat the early afternoon temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop in response. Rain coverage may be more concentrated in areas northwest of Baton Rouge thanks to a disturbance adding extra lift to the atmosphere in that region.

Up Next: The weekend brings more of the same pattern. Father's Day weekend will feature muggy mornings, warm afternoons near 90 degrees, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Saturday and Sunday both should have about 60% rain coverage for the 13 Parish, 2 County Area, but there will be plenty of dry breaks. Any storm that forms could dump heavy rain, produce frequent lightning, and even gusty winds. If you’re planning to celebrate outdoors, try to get out early in the day or keep a close eye on the radar.

Early next week, the area will remain stuck between two areas of high pressure in the atmosphere—one to the east and another out west. This pattern will keep us primed for showers and thunderstorms, so Monday will still have a healthy coverage of rain. By Tuesday and especially Wednesday, however, high pressure should start building in more forcefully, cutting back showers and thunderstorms and allowing temperatures to climb into the low and eventually mid-90s by the end of next week.

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

