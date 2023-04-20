Thursday PM Forecast: cold front moves in to end the week

A cold front will approach the area on Friday. While there could be multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, it is important to note the timing, because a washout is not expected.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will increase overnight. With southeast winds of 10-15mph and increasing humidity, low temperatures will be propped up in the upper 60s. A weakening line of showers and thunderstorms will move into the area just after dawn Friday. Since this line is expected to be falling apart, some of the area may miss rain from this batch, especially north of Baton Rouge. Dry time and even a bit of sunshine will follow on Friday afternoon allowing high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. As a cold front approaches Friday evening, a second line of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated. Opposite the early round, this action could skip areas south of Baton Rouge. In either batch, any thunderstorms could produce downpours and gusty wind, though widespread impacts are not expected.

Up Next: Behind the front, much cooler and drier weather will be back for most of the weekend. Afternoons will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the 50s. Clouds will return early next week and a period of unsettled weather is expected to follow. Some rain is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday especially and the wetter conditions will keep highs a little below average, in the 70s.

--Josh

