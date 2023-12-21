Thursday PM Forecast: A soaking rain is set to arrive on Christmas Eve

We are in the process of transitioning to a more unsettled weather pattern. While rain chances aren't zero on Friday and Saturday, they are low. That said, all bets are off on Christmas Eve as a shield of rain arrives in the capital region.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds returned on Thursday afternoon, and we’ll keep them on Thursday night. This will help keep temperatures on the milder side. We expect an overnight low in the lower-50s. Although we start the day with clouds on Friday, new data suggests we’ll see some cloud breaks into the afternoon. We’ve adjusted the forecast to account for that trend. We expect partly sunny skies on Friday afternoon with a high in the low-70s. Despite some clearing, we still mention a spotty shower chance. Many get through the day on Friday completely dry. Even those that get caught by a stray shower will only see rain for a brief time.

Up Next: Saturday will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Again, we’ll carry a 10% rain chance. However, rain on Saturday will likely be the exception as opposed to the rule. Our next big impact arrives on Christmas Eve. Widespread showers overspread southern Louisiana late Saturday into early Sunday and last through the day. You might hear a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is anticipated. 1-3” of rain is possible out of this system. Although a few instances of flash flooding are possible, flood concerns appear low as of now.

Rain lingers on the night of Christmas Eve, which is something Santa might have to encounter! We will see rain gradually coming to an end closer to daybreak on Christmas morning. The rest of Christmas Day is trending drier as a cold front sweeps through. That’ll send us in a drier and cooler direction for the rest of the week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.