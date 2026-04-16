Thursday AM Forecast: Weekend front brings showers, and a temperature reset

The warm and muggy air will last through Saturday, until a cold front resets our temperatures. Showers will be possible along this front, although rain amounts will be low.

Today & Tonight: After some areas of patchy fog in the morning, expect another warm and muggy day. Highs will reach to near 87 degrees under partly sunny skies. Almost everyone will stay dry, although it's not impossible to see a stray light shower. Overnight, lows will reach into the mid-60s, with a few areas of patchy fog.

Up Next: The heat isn't going anywhere just yet, as we’ll see temperatures climb into the upper 80s by Friday. Saturday should feel pretty similar, and we could even hit 90° for the first time this year.

A cold front is set to arrive late Saturday night, bringing some much needed relief. Expect a round of showers to push through overnight, though rain amounts will stay low. We're only looking at maybe a half an inch, which won't do much to help with the current drought. The good news is that because the rain is mostly a nighttime event, your weekend outings should stay dry. After a few lingering Sunday morning showers, the humidity will plummet. Monday morning will feel great with a low of 51° and a high in the mid-70s. Make the most of that fresh air, because we start warming right back up on Tuesday.

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— Balin

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