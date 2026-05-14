Thursday AM Forecast: Turning increasingly more humid into the weekend

The weather will stay mild and quiet through the first half on the weekend. By Sunday, increasing humidity levels will lead to isolated pop-up storms.

Today & Tonight: More of the same is expected for your Thursday. Highs will reach to near 87° under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will once again stay in check, so even though it will be warm, it will feel nice outside. If heading out to watch some LSU baseball, all you will need is some shades! Mostly clear skies will carry into the overnight hours, with lows in the mid-60s.

Up Next: If you liked Thursday, you’ll love Friday. Expect a near-repeat pattern with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s. It will be a great day to be outdoors before the mugginess returns. By Saturday, our weather pattern begins to shift. High pressure is sliding eastward, allowing our winds to shift around to the south. This "onshore flow" will pull in moisture from the Gulf, making the air feel more "sticky." Despite the rising humidity, we are keeping the forecast dry for Saturday with no rain anticipated.

The real transition arrives on Sunday. We expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms to develop, particularly for those of you west of the I-55 corridor. Currently, there is a 30% coverage of measurable rain across our 13-parish and 2-county viewing area, though we may need to adjust upward as the data comes into better focus. Looking into early next week, the humidity will ramp up significantly, likely marking the most tropical air we’ve felt so far this season. This moisture, combined with subtle ripples of energy in the upper atmosphere—which are often difficult to track days in advance—could lead to an increase in afternoon storm coverage. You’ll also notice it’s much warmer at night, with overnight lows hovering in the 70s.

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– Balin

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