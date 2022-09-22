Thursday AM Forecast: The first day of fall is coming in with more 90s

Happy first day of fall! This year we bring in the new season with record breaking heat.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today is the first day of fall! The equinox is happening this evening at 8:03 p.m. The forecast is still coming in with record heat though. We broke the high temperature record yesterday and it is likely we will do it again today. The number to beat for this afternoon is 95°, and we expect temperatures to be near 97°. All of this heat is coming in with mostly clear skies. Temperatures tonight will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: Friday and Saturday look mostly clear and warm. Temperatures will top out in the mid-90s. A shower or two will be possible on Sunday afternoon. It will not be a total washout. Warm temperatures centime into Monday with a stray shower possible. This hot stretch will break on Tuesday. Temperatures will trend in the 80s with lower humidity. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s next week too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

The tropics are really heating up. Currently, there are 5 different storms/disturbances. There is only one that even has a chance to enter the Gulf of Mexico. Invest 98L is moving west into the Caribbean Sea and is very likely to fully develop into a tropical depression over the next two days. When it develops, it will be Tropical Depression Nine and if it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named, Hermine (her-MEEN).

It will be near the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. There are several atmospheric variables the Storm Station is tracking that will impact the trajectory of this storm. There is still a wide range of possibilities since the disturbance has not yet fully developed into a tropical depression. Right now, the best thing to do is stay connected. We expect to learn more in the coming days. It’s never a bad idea to be prepared.