Thursday AM Forecast: Showers will become more widespread later today

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Isolated showers will start up in the late morning hours today and they will become more widespread into the afternoon and evening. Bring your umbrella or rain jacket in case you run into some rain on your way home today. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with thick clouds between the showers. Tonight, showers will continue on and off and Friday will start out with rain as well. Temperatures tonight will be in the low 60s.

Up Next: Friday will be gloomy with showers on and off all day. Temperatures will be in the 70s. As the rain goes on, there may be pockets of flooding, so keep an eye on the typical problem spots. On Saturday, the rain will start to scale back. Most of the shower activity will be very early in the morning with just a stray shower or two possible in the afternoon. There won’t be much sunshine and temperatures will still trend in the 70s. Easter Sunday is trending dryer. A stray shower will be possible in the morning, but the afternoon and evening hours are going to be dry. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s. Rainfall totals through the weekend will be from 2-4 inches. Monday and Tuesday are trending dry with seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s, and rain will be possible again on Wednesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

