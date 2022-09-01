Thursday AM Forecast: September starts with sunshine and steam

September starts with dry skies, but rain returns tomorrow.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: We are saying hello to September with sunshine and heat. Temperatures today will be near 95° this afternoon with the heat index well into the triple digits. A stray shower or two will be possible, but most areas will stay totally dry. There will even be slightly less humidity this afternoon. Don’t get use to that because the humidity and rain will be back tomorrow.

Up Next: Heading into the weekend, rain coverage will spike back up. Friday afternoon will bring scattered showers with the majority of the area seeing rain. Saturday and Sunday will have widespread showers too. Of the two days, Saturday looks like more of a washout. If you are planning to be outside this weekend, be prepared for the rain. Rainfall totals for the next 7 days are expected to be 2-4 inches. This is manageable over several days. There may be isolated areas that receive rain at a rate faster than the drains can handle. Stay weather aware and check current conditions before hitting the road. Next week, showers will be more isolated. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to stay ahead of the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

Tropical Depression Five has formed in the northern Atlantic. This is a fish storm and will not be approaching any landmass. It is forecast to become a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane. When it does strengthen, it will named Danielle. CLICK HERE to visit the hurricane center and see the official track of TD 5.

There are two other disturbances that are not a threat to the local area, bur something to watch.

East of the Leeward Islands: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low

pressure located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands have gradually increased in organization over the past day or so. Although environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive, any additional development of the system over the next few days would lead to the formation of a tropical depression. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly west-northwestward, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands. Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.



Eastern Tropical Atlantic: Satellite imagery and surface observations show that a broad area of lower pressure is located over and to the north of the Cabo Verde Islands. While surface observations indicate pressures are low in this area, the associated shower activity is currently

poorly organized. There is still a potential for the system to become a short-lived tropical depression within the next day or so before environmental conditions become unfavorable for further development. Regardless, the system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands today and tonight.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.