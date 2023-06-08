Thursday AM Forecast: More heat again today, an Air Quality Alert issued

Limit your time outdoors today, the heat is back and your air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.



THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: More heat on repeat in today’s forecast. An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for portions of the WBRZ viewing area today. Smoke from wildfires in Quebec has made its way down south. Air conditions are unhealthy for sensitive groups, everyone should limit their time outdoors and take frequent breaks. Daytime highs topping out in the low-90s does not help the poor air conditions. If anything the constant heat and humidity makes breathing conditions worse. A few spotty showers are expected again this afternoon, but most people will stay completely dry.

Up Next: There is plenty of humidity to keep the pattern repeating into the weekend. Friday you will wake up to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-70s. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the low-90s. Quick pop-up showers will start bubbling up. The rain will not stick around for very long. No day will be completely dry, and Saturday is looking like our wettest day of the weekend. Still not expecting a total washout, but scattered showers will be around during the afternoon hours. Could make for a messy afternoon at Alex box for the Baton Rouge Super Regional. Every afternoon you should expect the 90° heat, and on the days we see less showers… we could break into the mid-to-upper 90s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.