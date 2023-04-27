Thursday AM Forecast: Messy morning commute

Showers and storms this morning but clear by the afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: This morning a line of showers and storms will push through the Capital Area making for a messy commute. Everyone will see rain today. The initial line of showers and storms has held strong with a cluster of lightning moving with the system. We are in a level 2/5 slight risk today, and the primary threats are going to be for gusty winds, hail, and a spin-up tornado. The heaviest shower activity will move through this morning and by the afternoon hours temperatures will be back in the low-80s. A second cluster of showers is possible right around lunch. Not everyone will catch the second round of rain.

Up Next: Your Friday will be the best day this week. You will wake up with clear skies and comfortable temperatures in the low-60s. Throughout the day temperatures will heat up into the low-80s. Friday will be completely dry. Heading into your weekend we are watching for some scattered showers on Saturday. As of now the next front that moves through looks weak but it will bring showers across the Capital Area on Saturday. Temperatures will hold in the upper-70s this weekend, and a few showers will linger into Sunday. We are not tracking any total washouts this weekend, just be sure you have an indoor back-up plan in case you catch on of the showers. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.