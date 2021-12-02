Thursday AM Forecast: Dense fog will slow you down today

Give yourself extra time to travel through dense fog this morning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: There is a dense fog advisory out until 10 am for all of south Louisiana. Give yourself a little extra time to get around through dense fog patches this morning. Fog will start to lift out around 9 and there will likely be some significant clearing by 10 o clock. After the fog clears, the rest of the day will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-50s and the fog likely to return and linger into tomorrow morning.

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Take it easy driving and check with @WBRZtraffic for updates. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/uGOyT47fiN — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) December 2, 2021

Up Next: Fog is likely to be an issue again tomorrow morning until about 10 a.m. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Enjoy the sunshine now! This weekend is looking cloudy and rainy. There is a series of boundaries expected to move through the area between Sunday and Wednesday next week. Each one will bring a unique chance for rain. Just a few showers will be around during the day on Saturday and Sunday, neither day will be a total washout and there will be a few peaks of sun. A stronger front is expected to move in late Sunday into early Monday bringing scattered showers. Monday afternoon will be clearing. Another boundary is set to bring isolated shower activity on Tuesday with another spike to scattered showers coming on Wednesday. Predicted rainfall totals are 1 inch or less for the next 7 days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

