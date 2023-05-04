Thursday AM Forecast: Air Quality Alert Day

An ***AIR QUALITY ALERT*** is in effect on Thursday for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville and Pointe Coupee Parishes. According to the Department of Environmental Quality, active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: This morning will be the last morning we see the 50s for a while. The humidity and heat return back to the forecast tomorrow. This afternoon daytime highs will top out in the upper-80s across the area. Some spots will have a shot at reaching 90°. There will be more cloud cover streaming in today as more moisture returns to the forecast. Winds will begin to shift out of the south this afternoon, and this will start the transition out of the dry pattern we have been seeing.

Today, light southerly winds will develop across the region, limiting dispersion. In addition, mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s will enhance ozone production. Furthermore, lingering agricultural smoke will contribute to ozone precursors. These conditions will result in Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Friday, clouds and scattered thunderstorms will limit ozone development across Louisiana as increasing southerly winds aid dispersion.

The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the orange level, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion.

Area residents are encouraged to take one or more of the following voluntary actions to help reduce the formation of ozone:

-Drive less. Carpool, walk and bike, combine errands and care for your car. Be sure your gas cap is on tight

-Refuel your vehicle, mow grass and use gas powered lawn equipment and off road vehicles after 6 p.m.

-Postpone chores that use oil based paint, varnishes and solvents that produce flame

-If you barbecue, use an electric starter instead of starter fluid

-Take your lunch to work or walk to lunch

-Conserve energy in your home

Incorporating these tips into your daily routines can make a significant difference. We all have a stake in better air quality. Spread the word by telling family, friends, co-workers and neighbors about OZONE ACTION DAYS.

Up Next: Waking up Friday morning will feel warmer and much more humid. Temperatures throughout the day will climb into the upper-80s and again some spots will see 90°. The rain does not start to move into until Friday afternoon. The moisture plus the heat is the perfect recipe for some spotty showers in the afternoon. This pattern will continue into your weekend. No total washouts expected, just some PM sneaky showers. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.