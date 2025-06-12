Thursday AM Forecast: Afternoon storm threat continues into the weekend

The rounds of "cool down" afternoon storms continue through Father's Day. Those with outdoor weekend plans should be aware of potential storms with heavy downpours and lightning.

Today & Tonight: Partly sunny skies Thursday morning will help temperatures quickly rise from the low 70s to near 90° by early afternoon. It’ll be another hot and humid day across southern Louisiana. About 50% of the area can expect afternoon storms, which may bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. Overnight, rain-cooled air will keep lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Up Next: A typical summer pattern will continue into Father's Day Weekend with warm, humid days. Mornings will start in the mid-70s, and afternoon highs will reach near 90°, but it will feel hotter—over 100° at times—due to high humidity. Stay hydrated and check on kids and the elderly.

Afternoon storms are possible each day through Sunday, bringing brief heavy rain that could impact outdoor plans. Storm chances will slowly drop next week as temperatures climb even higher with less rain. Stay tuned for how hot it may get by the end of the week.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

