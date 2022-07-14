Thursday AM Forecast: Afternoon downpours will be back today, but not everyone will see them.

Heavy downpours still in the forecast, but we are not tracking any total washouts.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Just like every other day this week, not everyone will see rain, but those that do will be at risk for street flooding with very high rain rates expected. Avoid those typical problem spots while driving. Temperatures will be in the low 90s before any showers and storms bubble up. Shower activity will be in the afternoon hours and will clear as the sun goes down. Temperatures overnight will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: Heading into the weekend, rainfall will behave like the normal summertime pattern. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s before any showers bubble up. Showers and storms will cover 30-40% of the viewing area and will clear as the sun goes down. Friday evening plans may have a shower or two. Keep your WBRZ WX App handy. Saturday and Sunday will not be washouts, but afternoon showers will be around again. This same pattern will repeat into next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— heavy rain & flooding —please have access to alerts through this week. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

In the Tropics

No developments expected for the next 5 days.