Three-year-old killed following Monday night triple-shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities say a small child and an adult were killed after being shot during a drive-by triple-shooting in Algiers.

According to WWL-TV, a three-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man lost their lives after a Monday night shooting near Vespasian Boulevard and Lebouefu Street.

Police say the shooting left three people wounded; while the previously mentioned toddler and 23-year-old man both passed away, the third victim, a 48-year-old woman, is being treated for her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

New Orleans Police say 19-year-old Ronjae Steadman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

Steadman was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center Tuesday, on charges that include principal to second-degree murder.

The NOPD did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting and investigators say they're searching for additional potential suspects besides Steadman.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NOPD homicide detective Thaddeus Williams at 504-658-5300.

Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.