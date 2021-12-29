Three-year-old dies after accidental Christmas Day shooting in North Carolina

Photo: WLOS

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. - A toddler who accidentally shot herself on Christmas Day has died, officials announced Wednesday.

The office reports that Aylee Gordon, 3, suffered an accidental gunshot wound after finding a firearm around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Henderson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Johnny Duncan told CNN the child was airlifted to a local hospital and underwent treatment Saturday. She died from her injuries Tuesday evening, according to a news release.

No charges have been filed at this time. The case remains under investigation.