Three victims come forward after former officer, volunteer firefighter arrested for raping a child
NEW ROADS — More victims may come forward after a former New Roads police officer and volunteer firefighter was jailed for raping a child, Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said Tuesday.
"Sometimes you think you know somebody, and then there's another side of a person that you don't know that comes out later," Thibodeaux said.
Kedreyon Williams, 29, was arrested Friday on a number of charges. Williams had previously been a part-time police officer in New Roads and a volunteer firefighter with Pointe Coupee Fire District 5. Deputies were asked to take over the case because of Williams' previous role as a police officer.
"You don't want a department to investigate their own personnel, even if they were on a part-time basis," Thibodeaux said.
Thibodeaux says there are at least three victims under the age of 13.
"Not a good day for Pointe Coupee, there's no winner in this situation," Thibodeaux said. "There's possibly three victims, so it's not a winning situation for anybody."
Williams was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center for first-degree rape of a victim under 13, first-degree rape while armed with a dangerous weapon, indecent behavior with a juvenile and pornography involving a juvenile.
Thibodeaux says he knew Williams from his kids' high school, and was shocked when investigators received the case.
"We thought he was a very nice person — and he was — but maybe he had something going on inside that nobody knew about," said Thibodeaux.
Williams was booked on a bond of $2.5 million.
New Roads Police Chief Cedrick Epps said Williams had not been employed by his agency since he took over in March 2024. He said Monday that Williams had been a part-time officer at the agency from October 2017 to May 2019.
Pointe Coupee Fire District 5 Chief Pedro Leonard said Williams has not been with the department as of a month ago, after he stopped showing up.
